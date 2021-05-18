BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 61,992 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $835.31 million, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

