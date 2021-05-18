Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on the stock.

PRSM has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,272 ($16.62) target price on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Blue Prism Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of LON PRSM traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 983 ($12.84). 824,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,221.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,473.46. Blue Prism Group has a one year low of GBX 971.50 ($12.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company has a market cap of £938.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73.

In other Blue Prism Group news, insider Ijoma Maluza sold 18,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,609 ($21.02), for a total value of £302,604.63 ($395,354.89).

Blue Prism Group Company Profile

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

