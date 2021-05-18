BMO Capital Markets Boosts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HR.UN. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.00.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 253,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of -7.21. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$8.63 and a 52-week high of C$15.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$118,441.00. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$154,039.80. Insiders have sold a total of 28,382 shares of company stock valued at $398,481 over the last quarter.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

