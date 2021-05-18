BMO Capital Markets Raises Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $68.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

APLS traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.63. 14,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,780. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.65. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $26,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,954.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,704. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

