BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,578,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 340,732 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Amphenol by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,407,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,099,420,000 after buying an additional 26,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,381,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,095,985,000 after buying an additional 670,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,463,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $976,023,000 after buying an additional 51,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.80. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $42.39 and a one year high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

