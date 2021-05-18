BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,766,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225,808 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $63,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

