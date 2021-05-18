BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 1.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Okta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Okta by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $224.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.66 and its 200-day moving average is $248.67. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.65 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

