BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $4.81 Million Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,054 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in ViacomCBS by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,945 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 865.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.