BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 24,328 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 29.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,328 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.19. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of -163.28 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock valued at $504,577,145. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.