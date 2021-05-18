BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 93.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252,374 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $112.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.92.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

