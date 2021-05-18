BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 1,362 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of ResMed worth $14,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 688.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of ResMed by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,427.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $195.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.