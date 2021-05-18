Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.32.

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$38.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.33. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$25.67 and a 12 month high of C$40.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -7.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

