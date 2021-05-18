BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited Announces Dividend of $5.76 (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) announced a dividend on Friday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 5.7573 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. BOC Hong Kong has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $76.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.94.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

