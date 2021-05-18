BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited Announces Dividend of $5.76 (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) announced a dividend on Friday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 5.7573 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. BOC Hong Kong has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $76.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.94.
About BOC Hong Kong
