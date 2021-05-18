Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives $54.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.92. 448,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,761 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

