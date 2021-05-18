BOOM Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $9.14 million and approximately $977,212.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00100395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.82 or 0.01528214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00119568 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 968,101,259 coins and its circulating supply is 779,070,526 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.