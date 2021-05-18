Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BOOT. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BOOT opened at $79.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,786 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 235,801 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 259,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 168,530 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,602,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

