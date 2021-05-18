Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.13

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.13 and last traded at $110.98, with a volume of 5121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.14.

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.32.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Boston Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

