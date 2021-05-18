Bread Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $23.24 million and $498,951.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00099059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.54 or 0.01474633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00064939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00118763 BTC.

Bread Profile

BRD is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.