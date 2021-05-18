Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.60

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BRW opened at GBX 340.88 ($4.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 331.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 302.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. Brewin Dolphin has a 52 week low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 352.50 ($4.61).

BRW has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 386.29 ($5.05).

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55). Also, insider Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total value of £20,930 ($27,345.18).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

