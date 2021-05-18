BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.50.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BRF presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.58.

BRFS opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. BRF has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRF will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in BRF by 62.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in BRF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BRF in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

