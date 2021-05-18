Bridge Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,437 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in The Boeing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 9,332 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $230.06. 116,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,317,435. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $125.80 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.79 and its 200-day moving average is $220.66.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

