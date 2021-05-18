Bridge Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 79.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,861 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,019,000 after buying an additional 1,581,938 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,938,000 after buying an additional 1,141,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.06. 58,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667,191. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $99.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

