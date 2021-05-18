Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 794 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bridge Advisory LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of T traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. 3,190,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,290,359. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

