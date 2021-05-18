Bridge Advisory LLC Takes $4.76 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 37,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $129,000.

EDV stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.25. The stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,335. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $177.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.66.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

