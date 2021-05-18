Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,115 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $159.90 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $160.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

