Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in The Southern by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

