Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in V.F. by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in V.F. by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 13.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,159,000 after acquiring an additional 630,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in V.F. by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after acquiring an additional 417,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -666.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.93.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

