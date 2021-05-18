Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $301.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.81 and a 200-day moving average of $276.97. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.17 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

