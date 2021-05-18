Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.38.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $134.87 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $102.68 and a one year high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,436 shares of company stock worth $3,464,673 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,359,000 after purchasing an additional 602,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,794,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,580,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,913,000 after purchasing an additional 321,792 shares during the period.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

