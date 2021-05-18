Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,587 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BHF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

