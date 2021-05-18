Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.08

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 3852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth $755,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $1,020,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

