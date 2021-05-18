Brokerages Anticipate Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,538 shares of company stock worth $8,391,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $3,498,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 520.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,974. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.05. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $122.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.