Brokerages Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $760,000.00

Analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to post sales of $760,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $520,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Gevo reported sales of $990,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $2.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 million to $2.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Noble Financial raised their price target on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

GEVO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. 922,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,794,172. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 22,098.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 1,785,776 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 3,462.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 1,212,014 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 667,928 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

