Brokerages Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will announce sales of $27.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.30 million to $27.50 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $23.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $114.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $115.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $125.70 million, with estimates ranging from $124.40 million to $127.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%.

HBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 296,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,271. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $293.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 252,350 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 211,200 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $1,130,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 151,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

