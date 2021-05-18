Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Announce $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.26. HomeStreet reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,237 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,251,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $45.03. 741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14. HomeStreet has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $961.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.