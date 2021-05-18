Brokerages Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce $80,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70,000.00 and the highest is $80,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570,000.00 to $630,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.38 million, with estimates ranging from $3.36 million to $3.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.79. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

