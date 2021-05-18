Brokerages Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce $80,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70,000.00 and the highest is $80,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570,000.00 to $630,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.38 million, with estimates ranging from $3.36 million to $3.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.79. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.