Brokerages Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $337.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce sales of $337.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.35 million and the highest is $395.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $157.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $482,812. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPE traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,256. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

