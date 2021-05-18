Brokerages Expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will announce sales of $700,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. Neovasc reported sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year sales of $3.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $4.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.50 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $30.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVCN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Sunday, March 14th.

NVCN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. 639,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,309. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the first quarter worth $481,000. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the first quarter worth $450,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the first quarter worth $434,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Neovasc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

