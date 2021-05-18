Brokerages Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.67 Million

Brokerages expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to announce sales of $172.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.01 million and the lowest is $172.30 million. New Relic reported sales of $162.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $710.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $709.70 million to $710.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $793.82 million, with estimates ranging from $784.30 million to $807.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

NEWR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,557. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $64,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $3,806,830 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,550 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 61,301 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,962,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

