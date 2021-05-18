Brokerages Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.75. QUALCOMM reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $9.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $129.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.00. The company has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

