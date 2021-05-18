Brokerages Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to Announce -$1.27 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will report earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.16) to ($5.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.75) to ($3.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.

NASDAQ:RARE traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.89. 8,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,630. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average of $128.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,903 shares of company stock worth $11,201,028 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

