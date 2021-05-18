Brokerages Set Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) PT at $77.00

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGPYY. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of AGPYY stock remained flat at $$76.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 267. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.89. Agile Group has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $77.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $7.0881 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Agile Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.71%.

Agile Group Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

