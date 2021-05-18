Brokerages Set Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Target Price at $31.75

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Get Altimmune alerts:

NASDAQ:ALT traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,974. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $523.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.