Brokerages Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Target Price at $4.39

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. 27,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,992. The firm has a market cap of $790.73 million and a P/E ratio of -9.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.