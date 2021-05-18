Brokerages Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) PT at $51.67

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on FUN. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

FUN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 619,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,512. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.83) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,170,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after purchasing an additional 768,589 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4,044.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 651,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,716,000 after purchasing an additional 537,024 shares during the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.