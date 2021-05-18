Brokerages Set Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Target Price at $78.21

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.58. 1,821,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average is $69.68. Fortive has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock worth $104,586,498. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.