Brokerages Set Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target at $21.17

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMMPF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.25 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS KMMPF traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.