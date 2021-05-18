Brokerages Set New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) PT at $11.46

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on NRZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 184,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,452. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,376,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

