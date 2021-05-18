Brokerages Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) PT at $94.00

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.76. The company had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.83.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,412,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

