Brokerages Set Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) PT at $129.00

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Temenos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,024. Temenos has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $172.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.84.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

